Instagram has come through with yet another update to its social media services that will allow influencers to have their posts seen by people who never and may never follow them. This means that if you only follow your family and friends your feed will now feature content from influencers who are trying to gain more interaction and views on their posts.

"Branded content is an evolving ecosystem. As we've worked to build the right tools for both business and creators involved in branded content deals, one of the biggest requests from brands to date is the ability to incorporate branded content posts into their advertising strategies," an official blog post for the new move details.

As of right now, the Explore page is the only destination to see a large portion of suggested, branded and influencer content. The rollout of influencer branded content will start appearing in your feed "in the coming weeks" and for Stories, they will appear "over the coming months."

"68% of people say they come to Instagram to interact with creators. With branded content ads, businesses have an opportunity to tell their brand stories through creators' voices, reach new audiences and measure impact," the statement added.