Another month, another crash by Instagram and Facebook that annoys nearly everybody. Mark Zuckerberg's social media platforms are no rookies when it comes to not performing as they should and after a handful of similar situations happening this year, users are experiencing a technical glitch again and some can't help but notice it's always around the holidays or any given occasion.



"Every Holiday Instagram crash, they just don’t want y’all posting the same shit over and over, so No one can post at all," one user wrote. Instagram shared a statement on Twitter about the crash ensuring everyone that the company is working swiftly to get things back up and running. "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown," they wrote

According toThe Verge, Instagram glitches seem to be the worst in Europe and the U.K. Users are having issues getting on Facebook, updating stories and using Messenger. While employees are surely working overtime to get things back on track, peep some tweets below by users who aren't so pleased with the hiccup.