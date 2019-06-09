Instagram Stories have become increasingly more interactive of late, having recently welcomed features like Polls, Quizzes, and "Music Stickers," the latter of which allows users the option curate an appropriate soundtrack. Now, it would appear that IG is planning on taking the implementation even further, harkening back to the days of strategically crafted MSN status. According to Elite Daily, Instagram will be rolling out a feature that allows users to bring song lyrics into the fold, allowing for further expression and personalization of one's content.

There was once an era in which young people carefully selected lyrics that best suited their inner temperament; the angstier, the better as a general rule. Perhaps we shall see a return of patterns long thought lost, as Instagram continues to forge boldly forward with exciting new features. Apparently, the process is rather simple, as detailed in this step-by-step guide. Luddites, worry not, there's enough people to hold your hand through this one.

The feature officially launched on Thursday, June 6th, so be sure to check it out when you have a second. After all, there are some Playboi Carti bars just begging to be the slogan of your next bender.