A major move has been made by Instagram and many of the social media app's users are acting like lost kids in the mall. It was back in 2019 when Instagram introduced the concept of deleting the number of "likes" on a post and instead, came up with a strategic way where users could still amass and see who "likes" their posts without a glaring number staring at them. The suggested change was said to help with social media users' mental health as there have been several conversations in professional circles regarding the effects of prolonged use on apps like Instagram.

After reportedly beta testing in certain areas of the world, on Tuesday (March 2), Instagram users found that the number of "likes" on their posts have been removed. For the average person, this doesn't seem to be much of an interruption, but its impact on those who have build brands as social media influencers is unclear. The number of visible "likes" is what major and corporate brands look for when partnering with an influencer and we will have to wait for statistics on if the change has a direct effect on the number of double-taps someone receives.

The company also revealed that this latest phase of beta testing was a slip-up and they didn't mean for everyone's likes to be removed. "We will make decisions that hurt the business if they help people's well-being and health," CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri previously told Wired. The change has garnered mixed reactions, so check out a few below.