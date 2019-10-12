There's definitely a special club of Instagram users who would always check their follower's activity by swiping right on their activity screen to see all the photos and comments liked by those they chose to follow. The information has without a doubt sparked some fights in relationships with partners checking in on their boo and asking "why did you like that photo."

Instagram already started removing the feature from earlier in the summer and by next week, the feature will be gone completely. "People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing,” Instagram’s head of product, Vishal Shah said. “So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built it for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up."

An activity monitor will still be available but it will simply show what photos people are liking on your account alone. "Instagram removed following Tab. Now we will not know what our idol is doing and liking. Good changes for privacy,👍👌 bad change for stalker and fans," one Twitter user wrote of the change.

Peep some reactions below and let us know what you think.