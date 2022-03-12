As the world has punished Russia for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the leader is fighting back. We have reported on sanctions being issued by several governments against Russia's recent military actions, as well as companies like Apple, McDonald's, TikTok, and Nike refusing to do business with the country. Residents of both Russia and Ukraine have taken to social media to share what life is like on the ground, but Russia has plans on cutting ties with Instagram.

According to reports, Russia's leaders are upset that Instagram continues to allow the devastation of the Ukraine invasion to be shared. It has been stated that starting next week, Russian citizens will no longer have access to the app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Instagram's head honcho Adam Moserri shared a message about the censorship.

"On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia. This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as ~80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong," he wrote. In the video, Mosseri spoke about safety measures put in place on the platform for people who live in the region of the conflict and added that Instagram pledged $15 million to humanitarian efforts.

Watch Mosseri's message about the Russian government blocking Instagram below.