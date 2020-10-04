The Golden Age of hip-hop was one of the most distinguished periods in music history. The esteemed era birthed countless now-classic songs, albums, and still drives fashion trends to this day. Memories of hip-hop's Golden Age will forever live in the hearts of those who lived through it, while those who didn't look back nonetheless, in longing of what they never got to experience first-hand.

Lyrical rap was at its height, music was being pushed out at a level of quality and innovation that had never been seen before, and black culture as a whole was absolutely thriving. So go ahead and sit back, relax, and crank up the "California Love" while you browse through these nostalgic Instagram posts most reminiscent of the cherished period.

Monica & Brandy Before Verzuz

The "The Boy Is Mine" singers have a notoriously feud-filled friendship, having most recently faced off in a Verzuz battle on August 31st to captivated audience of 1.2 million IG Live viewers. It's all love, though— the singers traded praises for each others' successes throughout the battle, showing any tension between the two is now behind them.

Snoop & The Game

"Young, Wild, and Free" rapper and avid sharer of throwbacks, Snoop Dogg, shared this old photo of him and fellow West Coast legend, The Game, this past week.

Young Outkast

Andre 3000 and Big Boi at the start of their careers.

Cam'ron, Nas, & Huddy 6

Cam'ron posted a throwback of him with Nas and his late childhood friend and fellow rapper, Huddy 6, who died in a car accident in 2010.

Jay-Z & Nas

Jay-Z and Nas generated arguably one of the most legendary beefs in rap history. Their feud has been on-and-off (most recently, it seems, off), but here the pair can be seen amicably enjoying some champagne together in the '90s.

On the set for Biggie's "One More Chance" Music video

So many legends, so little room.

Tupac & Rosie

Despite rumors that the two were dating after they showed up to the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards together, Rosie Perez has set the record straight that her and Pac were never romantically involved. The two were merely close friends, but many feel they would have made a great couple.

Diddy & Kim Porter

Diddy shared an old photo of him kissing his then-girlfriend, Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018 and who Combs says he regrets not marrying.

Brandy, Lil' Kim, Ray J, and Pharell on the set of Ray J's "Wait A Minute" in 2001.

Aaliyah, Missy Elliot, & Nas

Award ceremonies of the '90s always birthed iconic photos; from the casual get-ups and low-rise jeans to the way everyone seemingly knew everyone, '90s award shows were a vibe that cannot be replaced.