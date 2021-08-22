At the young age of 22, Trippie Redd has been able to achieve more than most rappers do in their entire career. The rapper found himself at the forefront of the emo-trap explosion in 2016 and has remained a key player alongside late artists Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion. Through his A Love Letter To You album series and his debut project Life's A Trip, the Ohio rapper has amassed a massive fanbase of over 12 million Instagram followers.

His new album Trip At Knight continues to cement Trippie's experimental tendencies as he moves away from emo-trap into a more rage/hyperpop sound. Accompanied by similarly outlandish album imagery and music videos, his image and fashion choices tend to represent the same, as he pushes boundaries with every outfit that he puts together. So, in that spirit, we've put together a collection of the most eccentric outfits he's posted on Instagram.

King Vamp Trippie

In this photo, taken at the time of Trippie's "Miss The Rage" collaboration with Playboi Carti, it seems the Ohio rapper borrowed inspiration from Carti's vampire-inspired closet. Fitted with a leather coat, leather pants, Alexander McQueen boots, and even a cowboy hat, perhaps this outfit is a few years ahead of its time.

"You'll Grow Into It"

Trippie sure knows how to turn heads. This photo, which finds Trippie donning a massive Supreme puffer along with what look like monster slippers, might need to be locked away until the Summer.

Two-Faced Trippie

This half-makeup, half-mask look is definitely one of the rapper's more creative get-ups. Who knew rag doll looks were efficient enough to smoke in?

Trippie The Vigilante

The leather-on-leather trench coat look that started with the "Miss The Rage" video seems to have stuck with Trippie, though now more ominous. Him and SoFaygo must be sweating.

Trippie And Uzi Fashion Show

Both rappers are known for their willingness to break fashion boundaries-- though they seem to have played it relatively safe for the "Holy Smokes" music video. Still, Uzi's hat and trippier pants definitely stand out.

Throwback Trippie

Trippie always had the drip, even at a Lil Wayne and Rick Ross concert in 2005!

Red On Red

This outfit definitely lived up to the name-- Trippie even donned the devil horns to match.

Spider Trippie

The rapper might be teasing a run in the spider verse with this red Nike Dunk, Givenchy, and spider-jacket outfit.

Chainmail Face Mask

This one definitely isn't COVID-safe. Let's hope that Trippie's vaccinated.