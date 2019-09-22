In an industry long-plagued with clout chasing, copycat styling and repetition, SZA's candor is equal parts refreshing and commendable. Shaking up 2017 with her critically praised debut album Ctrl, SZA's unique blend of R&B-meets-indie rock-soul-rap is a testament to the same authenticity that has netted her nine Grammy Award nominations to date. Now the undisputed neo soul queen of TDE with her spot in the industry firmly solidified, SZA's confidence in her own brand of unique expression can be seen in everything from her on stage performances to her interaction with her fans.

Boasting a comfort-first style with a twinge of 90s nostalgia, the New Jersey native can frequently be seen on social media rocking fits ranging from acid washed denim to a bralette paired with oversized designer sweats. Not surprisingly a critic of the hyper-curated content popularized for digital consumption, SZA is committed to posting what she wants, when she wants-- not what her label thinks will translate into more streams and record sales.

"Instagram stresses me out on a very deep level! I can’t be a part of it! It’s just a weird . . . I don’t know how to translate life into a digital experience," SZA explained to Vogue. "It’s way more exciting to me to just be in the moment. In that same token, there are moments that I wish I captured. Whether I was stunting or couldn’t believe where I was, like ‘God created this crazy creation.’ I’ll be like, ‘Damn, I wish I was better at the ’gram, because this needs a fire caption and an immediate post.’"

