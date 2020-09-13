F*ck a humble brag, Saweetie is a master of the unapologetic flex.
Saweetie makes Pretty B*tch Music and delivers Pretty B*tch Pictures via the Gram on a near-daily basis. Every Saweetie Instagram post is a lesson in taste, grace, and style for the 27-year-old rapper's 7.4 million followers and counting. Saweetie's always-on-point aesthetic and commitment to serving looks, body, and perfectly-laid edges, even during a pandemic, are just a few reasons why the "Tap in" rapper continues to live rent-free in our minds.
After a wildly successful 2019 with the release of her single, "My Type", which was quickly dubbed the unofficial anthem of summer 2019, the L.A. rapper released her latest single, "Tap In" in June, preluding her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, which is expected to be released later this year. Saweetie doesn't hold back; the rapper's Instagram feed is as icy as her lyrics, displaying her various back-to-back makeup, fashion, and lifestyle looks.
Check out our gallery of the rapper's richest photos below.