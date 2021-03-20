Pursuing a career in rap comes with the necessity of being in the public eye. Some artists have decided to embrace this aspect of celebrity, bringing their fans further into their life by showcasing not only their studio sessions and the business side of music, but equally showcasing who they are off the clock-- their family time and incidentally, their children.

And, a lot of the time, these are the same artists expressing that family, and their children, are the exact reason they keep grinding in the first place.

There’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing a parent’s love for their kids.

Here are some of the cutest photos of rappers with their spawn.

Lil Baby posed with his oldest son right before he hit the Grammy stage, with a powerful performance dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. While he keeps his family's information private, he loves showing off his beautiful children.

DaBaby and his 'Super Twin' looked adorable in this impromptu elevator photoshoot. As a proud father, DaBaby shows off his princess a lot. He also confirmed he recently had another baby, but we haven't seen much of those two yet.

Young Thug and his daughter Mari are the ultimate duo. In December 2020, Thugger hinted that the 'love of his life' will be featured on Slime Language 2.

Kulture is the light of Cardi's life, and there's no doubting that. From matching outfits to adorable mother-daughter selfies, we can't get enough of their relationship.

Moneybagg Yo

Father-son bonding goals? Moneybagg shares a fun photo of him and the fam paintballing.

Gucci Mane's love for his boy is contagious. The cozy photo with his son Ice is hard not to smile at.

Bow Wow

They're basically twins. Shad and Shai pose for a selfie after a last-minute lunch date. She has also been auditioning for TV and movie roles.

Yung Miami

The City Girl always has her kids right. The brother and sister posed in matching Fendi outfits during a family trip to Disney World.

MGK

Whether it's face masks during a movie night, or filming movies together, MGK and his daughter are the cutest pair.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz and Bash are as wholesome as they come. Bash recently celebrated his eighth birthday with Wiz, and the vibes were immaculate.