Despite the fact that the gilded era of 90s hip-hop is long behind us, a number of the OG industry veterans still active in the community can't help but remind their fanbases of where it all started. From harkening back to the Death Row vs. Bad Boy Records feud, to the days where Eminem still bleached his hair, rappers like Diddy and Snoop are more than happy to take us back in time via their social media feeds.

However, for a few of these decorated OGs, reminiscing about the days when Pac was still with us is a stark reminder of just how greatly the genre has shifted and changed. Joining the ranks of fellow key industry players who continually voice their discontent over the waves of SoundCloud rappers and clout-chasing viral stars hitting the charts today, Diddy hopped on the 'Gram to soften up his #ThrowbackThursday with a commentary on hip-hop's growing influence in popular culture as a whole.

"There's so many people rapping right now...it is literally like too much," says Diddy. "It's a lot to take in every day. Everybody's sayin' the same shit in different ways, you know? I'm not knocking nobody's dream, I just don't want the culture to get diluted. When it gets so mass produced, it doesn't mean anything."

For a time capsule back to the past by way of the game's celebrated greats, peep the Instagram Gallery below of the best OG throwback pics.

1999

"Throwback M. T. V. Rock n jock. L. B. C. 99," captions Snoop aside this throwback Snap.

Guwop

How many chains can you count in this #FBF from Gucci?

B-Rabbit

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti/He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready."

FUBU

There's nothin' like a good throwback pic of Nas and Luda.

RIP

"#TBT MISS YOU B.I.G," captions Diddy alongside a snap of himself and Biggie.

Yeezy

According to Cam'ron, Kanye has always "been cray."

KMEL Summer Jam 1992

What a lineup! Latifah, 2Pac (RIP), Ali Shaheed & Q-Tip all one one bill?

Miss You Cuz

Here's a clip of Snoop and Pac both high as a kite trying to play it cool in an interview.

Bad Boy

Here is photographic proof that there wasn't always bad blood between the East and West coast rap incubators, evidenced by Pac repping Bad Boy records on his shirt.

HOV

It's hard to remember a time when Jay-Z wasn't a billionaire.