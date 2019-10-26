Fresh off of the success of her electrifying MTV VMA performance, Normani is now fully embracing her role as not only a successful solo artist, but an unstoppable triple threat as well. Shedding the bubblegum-styled confines of Fifth Harmony and her manufactured pop persona, Normani has finally found her own as an entertainer capable of captivating crowds and climbing the charts. Earning the praise of industry greats like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Missy Elliot, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland and even Rihanna, Normani has firmly planted her stilettos on the path to R&B superstardom.

Fiercely talented and eager to share the true depth of her artistry away from the shadow of her former bandmates, Normani is now dedicated to being bold and daring both on the stage and off in a way that she never could before.

"I’m a chameleon when it comes to fashion," says the "Motivation" singer, happy to now flaunt her own style. "I have had such an evolution. I have definitely had moments that I’m not the proudest of but I truly feel that fashion allows me the freedom to physically wear my emotions. I pray to make my mark in being bold, unconventional and free in my choices."

For the hottest, sexiest pics of Normani rocking her jaw-dropping fits check out the Instagram Gallery below.

Shook

"So shook I had to catch my breath," captions Normani alongside an onstage still.

Lady In Red

Normani is here to remind you that you can be in full glam mode and still show off your toned stomach.

Little Black Dress

"Come on get on my page for a second," captions Normani alongside a shot of herself flexing in a little black dress.

Beachside

It's bikini season all year round for Normani.

Call

Who else can make a phone booth look sexy?

Metallic

"I’m for keeps," Normani reminds her followers.

Side Boob

"Crazy lil baby from the south," says Normani, shouting out her NOLA roots.

Crop Top

No caption needed for this casual shot feat. Normani bathed in a golden light.

Long Legs

Normani has legs for days in this little black number.

Lights On

Even in a skin tight bodysuit, there's no flaws to be found in Normani's jaw-dropping figure.