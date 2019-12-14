With an uncontested reign as the top heavyweight boxing champion during his career, it's no surprise that Mike Tyson enjoys frequent strolls down memory lane. As the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title when he was just 20 years old, Tyson cemented his household-name status in the late 80s by clinching not only the WBC title but the WBA and IBF top spots as well. While his prime years in the ring were peppered with lucrative championships, magazine covers and endorsement spots, Tyson's fortune took a turn for the worse as he neared retirement. Soldiering his way through a prison sentence and highly publicized financial troubles, Tyson is the first to admit that he hardly recognizes the man who frequently graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

"Don’t even remember that person," says Tyson of his younger self. However, despite his dissonance with his own early adulthood, Tyson is quick to remind the world that his story is not entirely tragic. "I’m so happy. This is a different kind of living for me," says Tyson of his role as a family man in his third marriage. "I’m used to being a bachelor. Even when I was married before, I would have a house here, and there would be a house in D.C. or New York. The fact that I have a family base, my father-in-law comes in, my kids run up and down, this is their playroom. They come in to me and my wife’s room. This is my life now."

"[My life now] works. It’s complicated as hell, but it works."

For the best throwback pics uploaded by The Baddest Man On The Planet himself, check out the Instagram gallery below.

Happy Anniversary

Naturally, Tyson couldn't let the 33rd anniversary of his heavyweight title win against Trevor Berbick pass by unnoticed by his 8 million Insta followers.

Two uncontested champions, side by side.

RIP

In addition to all of Tyson's high-time throwback posts, the champion took the time the honor his late peer Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Know Your Roots

"As long as we persevere and endure, we can get anything we want," writes Tyson alongside a snap of himself in fighting form.

2Pac The Legend

Tyson never misses an opportunity to share a solid throwback featuring 2Pac, and we're happy every time.

Tiger Tamer

There's nothing like reminding your fans that you once used to house, train and care for Bengal tigers worth $70,000 each.

The Rock

If you're wondering what The Rock looked like back when he still had hair on his head, Tyson's got you covered.

Tyson Fashion

"Big kid in tight pants. If they ain’t tight they ain’t right," writes Tyson of a snap showcasing his vintage fashion.

I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson

Forget Fresh Prince, who can forget Will Smith's 1989 track "I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson?"

Nelson Mandela

"I'm hearing about Nelson Mandela's death while on African soil in Oran, Algeria. Sending prayers to Mandela's family as the world grieves with them," captions Tyson alongside a throwback picture of himself and the late political leader.