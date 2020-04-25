When Lil Uzi Vert first burst on to the scene and solidified his name with his Luv is Rage project, he was dating a girl named Brittany Byrd. Brittany was a fashion school student studying at Parson's School of Design when she and Uzi first met, so the story goes. She would soon become fodder for many an Uzi song, and not in a vague, is-it-her way but in a specific manner-- Uzi mentions her by name. She even became artwork inspiration, appearing as the little pink-haired girl lying atop Uzi's cartoon head on the cover of Lil Uzi Vert Vs The World. Byrd even appeared in Uzi's "Money Longer" video, where the two shared matching pink hair. A year later, though, their relationship came to an end, with Uzi revealing the news on his song "Stole Your Luv."

Even though the two may no longer be an item, Brittany still has love for Uzi, as there are several positive references to him through out her Instagram feed, including a nod to the release of Eternal Atake. Scrolling through Brittany's Instagram, and it's clear that the two share more than just a love for pink hair-- they both have unique, DIY fashion senses and forward-thinking personalities.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's most infamous ex girlfriend in the gallery below.

By the end of it, you may be wondering-- are these two actually back together? Guess we'll have to wait for the next Uzi album to find out.

