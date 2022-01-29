Lil Durk is one of the hottest rappers in the game. Raised in Chicago's O-Block neighborhood, Durk rose above the circumstances he was born into. A marginalized neighborhood that's faced scrutiny for its high crime rate, Durk found a way out and used his experiences to cement his name in hip-hop. From topping the charts, to touring around the world, and collaborating with other great artists, Durk is a hustler who is determined to eat.

Like any other accomplished artist, Durk likes to show off the fruits of his labor. His Instagram is filled with flashy images of iced-out timepieces and chains, stacks of money, luxurious cars, and the best drip -- a testament to his work ethic.

We’ve gathered some of his flashiest posts for the latest Instagram Gallery. Check them out below.

We know Durk is in love with blue face Benjis, so it's no surprise he takes the spread challenge seriously.





King Von’s legacy continues to live on through Lil Durk. While not blood-related, their tight-knit relationship made them brothers.





No such thing as too much ice. Each limb is decked out with diamonds.





Durk doesn't have to speak a word to get his message across. He lets the money talk for him.





Durk's romantic side shines in his music and on the 'Gram. His engagement to India Royale remains his biggest flex to date. The Banks.





There’s no better way to show off your watch collection than putting them on top of Louis Vuitton cases.





Richard Mille watches are far from cheap. Durk flaunts his luxurious timepiece and shows off the dollar sign tattooed on his hand.





Showing off bands of cash is nothing new for the rapper, but the designer drip – Celine and Dior -- isn't anything to overlook.





Durk does not wait. He has a private jet ready to take him to every destination.





Speaking of not waiting -- are you really a celebrity if you aren't riding in a stretch limousine?





Durk keeps it clean from the white Air Forces to the interior of his ride, hence the disposable paper floor mats.





You have to flash the brand no matter where you go.





Durk and Lil Baby formed a tight bond as The Voice and The Hero, respectively, with a fleet of high-end cars at their disposal.





The entire OTF roster was gifted chains with iced-out pendents with the company's logo. Draping each of them around the iconic Rolls-Royce hood ornament takes the flex to new heights.





Durk told us he wanted a Bentley on 2018's “Is What It Is." He got it.





With a mouth full of diamonds, you’d be smiling from ear to ear, too. It's only right that he flexes his iced-out set of grillz.





Durk’s been at the top for a while, so standing on top of a Lamborghini is nothing new.





Which flashy moment from Lil Durk do you like the most?