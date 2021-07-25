Durk Derrick Banks, better known as Lil Durk, and India Royale’s story might as well be a rap fairytale. The Instagram model and hair business owner met the then-rising rapper in 2017, and the two were swiftly engaged just a year later.

Lil Durk has remained vocally in love with India throughout his rise in the rap game, from "India" on his 2017 project Signed To The Streets 2.5 to "India Pt. II" on Signed To The Streets 3 in 2018. He put the most recent tribute, "India Pt. III" on his highly anticipated 2020 album, The Voice.

In 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Willow. Willow is Durk’s sixth child and India’s second.

There were some rumors that the two had split up in May 2018 after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. India faced her own heat from women who were calling out her “baby mama” status. Durk and India both shut it all down and made it clear they were good as ever.

In case we needed any more evidence that India will ride-or-die for her man, just last week the IG model stood beside her man and fired off rounds with him during a home invasion. After word of the shootout hit social media, fans were quick to call Durk and India new relationship goals.

Check out Durk and India's adorable family in the IG gallery below.

Crazy in Love

The fiancees are too cute.

Daddy's Little Girl

India caught daughter Willow and Durk posing for a photo.

Other Half

Durk shares a sweet mirror selfie for an India appreciation post.

Match My Swag

The couple dressed up for a night out.

Mommy & Me

India and her oldest daughter, Skylar.

Family Time

Durk and Willow chilling with India at the nail salon.

On Dad Duty

Durk on full dad mode.