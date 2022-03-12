LaLa Anthony is a woman of many talents, holding the titles: TV personality, businesswoman, author, producer, and actress under her belt. She is most notably known these days for her role as LaKeisha Grant on the crime drama series Power, but the actress has also been seen in the Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family), and has a growing resume of acting gigs.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, she continues to grow her own brand. Anthony has been focused on her Instagram influence, revealing her many tips and tricks on beauty, promoting her rice-water hair care line, Inala, while also showing off stylish ‘fits she’s been dropping with Pretty Little Thing as one of their brand ambassadors.

Here are some of LaLa’s hottest looks from her Instagram as of late.

Cosmo and Wanda ain't slick. This colorful fit is the perfect combo to start the Spring season.





LaLa clearly loves her green. Showing off different textures, patterns, and dollar signs.





The bright pink is definitely an eye-catcher. La La’s studded corset draws you into her tiny waist.





LaLa is rocking this icy blue puffer and Balmain two-piece set.





LaLa shows off her sexy figure with this form-fitting midi dress with a fringe bottom.





Loving this scandalous look. The subtle color matching looks phenomenal.





This chocolate outfit with tan snakeskin boots is the perfect look to strut the streets.





Loving this beige puffer to stay warm on the plane. Tri-toned heels are the perfect statement to a simple ‘fit, complete with lightly shredded jeans that accentuates her derriere.





LaLa is showing off her best angles and the perfect amount of skin with this unique cut-out multicolored Kim Shui maxi dress.





LaLa rocked LaQuan Smith’s laser-cut mink two-piece set. Looking comfy, cozy but still sexy.





We had to include the vixen's Valentine’s shoot promoting her brand, Inala. She looks stunning in her rosy red lingerie ‘fit.





LaLa pairs her golden Glemaud set with a long fur coat and simple black heels to tie the look together.





Keeping it simple but always classy. LaLa’s rocking her Skims bodysuit with the perfect diamond accessories.





LaLa is all about her details. This all-black outfit reveals a hidden touch of color through its bright red stitching.





Clearly LaLa loves her trench coat and dresses. Here, she adds another touch of bright red through the details on her bag and her hair.



