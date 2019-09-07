As a multi-hyphenate staple in the entertainment industry, La La Anthony has a firm grasp on what keeps her fans tuning in week after week. Whether she's keeping viewers entertained as Keisha on the 50 Cent-backed Starz drama series Power, acting in off-broadway productions or setting thirst traps on Instagram, La La knows how to churn out noteworthy content. In the game since age 15 as a successful radio personality who got her start hitting the airwaves alongside Ludacris, La La is no stranger to living life in the public eye as a confident, successful jill-of-all-trades who has been in the spotlight for her entire adult life.

Speaking to The Cut, La La levels about the thick skin she's developed as a result from putting herself out there, both personally and professionally. "Overall, [criticism] comes with the territory of being in the public eye that people feel like they know you and can judge you," says La La. "I’m used to it now, because you can’t only take the good and not the bad. When you’re in the limelight, you don’t get to pick and choose. So I’ve gotten used to it, and I don’t let the bad parts bother me. I’m secure in who I am, and the people who matter to me know my character and who I am as a person. That’s what matters the most to me."

In a brazen display of her own trademark confidence, La La regularly uploads sexy snaps of herself on social media, with no regard for haters who slip in the comment section to blast her age (which is hard to believe, as sis looks incredible at 40). To see the ultimate collection of La La's sizzling thirst traps, check out the Instagram gallery below.

Backstage

Lights...camera...action...cleavage? La La brings them all without question in this sexy snap.

Power

Red carpet ready, La La is just as comfortable in a full glam look as she is lounging in a bikini.

Curves

Natural or not, there's no denying that La La's got curves for days.

Beach Nights

"Dark skies, high tides, and good vibes," captions La La alongside this sultry upload.

Python Princess

Not everyone can pull of a full snakeskin fit, but La La clearly has no problem rocking this fitted Python look.

The Glow Up

Forget a good glow up, because La La knows how to make her skin (literally) shine.

Trick Or Treat

La La came to slay on Halloween.

Slippery

La La's nude tight-fitting swimsuit will make you do a double take.

Smooth Sailing

La La wants you to look at one thing in this sexy snap, and no, it's not the boat or the Italian shoreline.

Mesh

La La brings the smolder.