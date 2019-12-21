When it comes to middle-aged wokeness, no one wears the crown quite like Jada Pinkett-Smith. Notoriously open to the public when it comes to dissecting her marriage, parenting style, past addictions and traumas, JPS is an open book intent on sharing her hard-earned life lessons with her fans. On her web series Red Table Talk, Smith creates a space for multi-generational reflection on heavy topics like relationships, surviving loss, and sexuality aided by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith. Not afraid to put in the emotional work necessary to gain a positive, productive outcome from these tough conversations, Smith is in a better place now than she's ever been before.

"You realize that you need different things in order to be happy. That was across my whole life personally and professionally," says Smith in a recent interview detailing the clarity she's found from leading Red Table Talk conversations. "I'm in a really good place and this particular program has really helped my own personal self-growth as well. “I'm very lucky that I have really difficult, transparent conversations with my family.”

Bursting with positive energy, JPS brings that same vibe to her social media feed and often shares her light with her 9.5 million followers. To see the very best glowing selfies uploaded by the 48-year-old entertainment industry mainstay, check out the Instagram Gallery below.

Full Moon

"I don't know about you but this last full moon whooped my a** and left me with a softened heart," writes JPS alongside an upload of an early-morning selfie.

Tilda Swinton

Here, Jada Pinkett Smith serves up some serious Tilda Swinton vibes.

A Different World

As an A Different World alum, JPS will forever have a home in Hillman College.

Sunshine

At 48 years old, JPS' still-tight bikini bod is an obvious proud point for the star.

Fierce

According to Jada Pinkett-Smith, the "vibez were real" in this shot.

First Lady

Who wouldn't smile when taking a selfie with the "forever" first lady?

Denim

"When you use an old denim shirt to dress the crown," writes Jada alongside this testament to her resourcefulness.

Long Live The 90s

Sandy blonde drip? Check.

Transformation

"Happiness is subjective. It need not look like anyone else’s. Peace is imperative. I finally have found both...within and without...on my terms. And...as you all already know...my terms are usually deeply... unusual," captions JPS of this peaceful, contemplative shot.

Happy Sunday

Messy hair, don't care.