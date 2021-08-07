Twenty-three-year-old Jack Harlow is quickly finding his way in the game after a year of back-to-back hit singles. The rising rap star is now often seen with some of the biggest names in hip hop, whether it be at the studio or on the court. His networking skills have also proven to translate to his songs, most notably the “What’s Poppin” remix, with features from DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne. Another high-profile collaboration from his debut album “Best Friends,” featuring Chris Brown, topped the charts for months.

Last month, Jack humbly stated he feels "blessed to have a voice" as a white man "who is not a street artist." This attitude has earned him praise from one of the game's long-respected OGs, in Snoop Dogg. Jack dubbed the compliment as one of the greatest moments of his career— rightfully so.

With a tour coming up in the fall, and a new banger he just dropped with Pooh Shiesty, Jack Harlow seems to be securing his stardom for the long haul.

This proud Kentuckian has definitely been adopted by the game, as evidence below.

Big Moves

Jack secured his dream collab when he headed to the studio with Pharrell.

Wait, where's this track?

Logic and Jack hit the booth at Logic's Cali home.

Kentucky Boys

Jack and fellow Louisville native Bryson Tiller link up in Miami.

Me and bro

A throwback pic with Lil Baby.

On the Road

Jack and Wiz snap a photo after a show.

Mexico Moment

Chris Brown and Jack on the tropical set for "Best Friends."

Dreams Do Come True

Jack and Lil Wayne on the set of the "What's Poppin' Remix."

Need to Collab ASAP

The two posed for the camera post set.

New Kids On the Block

Pooh Shiesty and Jack pose to announce their song release.

Industry Babies

Jack poses with Lil Nas X on the set of their latest music video.