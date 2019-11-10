Despite the fact that their lyrics may boast of flaunting a rolodex of side chicks while popping bottles in the fast lane, even the greatest of hip-hop heavyweights are not immune to cuffing season. With hot girl summer now firmly behind us, it's time for today's top artists to up their relationship profile and boast their boo'd up status all over social media in the form of extravagant gift-giving and heartfelt dedications. Firmly discounting the idea that industry and relationship success are mutually exclusive, emcees are no longer afraid of publicly flexing their commitment and dedication to their better half.

From Travis Scott once proudly proclaiming that he needed Kylie Jenner "to operate" to Offset delivering a televised monologue about the vulnerability that saved his marriage, it's clear that hip-hop's hottest stars have no problem flaunting the ups and down of their partnerships.

"It's just me being vulnerable, I guess, and it kinda bit me with the response of the people," says Offset of his public reconciliation efforts with wife Cardi B following his cheating scandal. "But that's why our men don't be trying to be vulnerable. Because when you do it, it's like, ah, there's something wrong with it either way. I love my wife so it's serious, [it's] not a game to me."

Ranging from hookups-turned-serious to full-on married couples, check out the Instagram gallery below to see which hip-hop couple below serves up enough #RelationshipGoals vibe to get you ready for cuffing season.

Jay And Bey

A longtime industry fixture, Bey and Hov have proved time and again that they're capable of surviving everything from elevator fights to an extremely public cheating scandal.

Safaree And Erica Mena

Safaree is saying "Nicki who?" in this up-close-and-personal pic of him and his wife Erica Mena.

Approaching nearly a decade of marriage, Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys prove that you can be happily married and still net a slew of Grammy Awards.

Quavo And Saweetie

According to Quavo, Saweetie is his "partner in crime."

Cardi B And Offset

"They prayed, they got they shit together and they lived happily ever after," writes Cardi of her and husband Offset's tumultuous start to married life.

Ludacris And Eudoxie

Happily married for five years, Ludacris and Eudoxie are a seemingly unshakable couple who have no problem flaunting their bond on social media.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir

Holding it down for Guwop through multiple cheating scandals and a prison sentence, Keyshia Ka'oir is the definition of a ride or die chick and now has the ring on her finger to prove it.

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian West

"Anytime I was around her or I saw her, it was a magnetic attraction to this force of energy," says Kayne West of his now-wife Kim Kardashian West.

Lil Baby And Jayda

Why would Lil Baby stray from his baby momma when he has this to come home to?

Remy Ma And Papoose

After over a decade of marriage, Remy Ma and Papoose are still more than eager to show off their example of #BlackLove for the 'Gram.