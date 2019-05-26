When it comes to picture-perfect Instagram families, no one fits the bill quite like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's blended family.

"I saw motherhood and parenthood with very realistic eyes," said Union during a recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for an OWN special titled Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby. "It looked hard. I wanted a life of flitting around the country and lack of responsibility and all that. Parenthood is about sacrifice, being consistent, and being present. Then he got full custody. I signed up for the boys quicker than I signed up for him."

Wade, who has full custody of sons Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, Xavier Zechariah, along with nephew, Dahveon Morris, 17, recently celebrated the birth of his first daughter and only child with Union. Born via surrogate in 2018, baby Kaavia is the newest addition to the Union-Wade household after the couple's longtime struggle with infertility and multiple miscarriages.

"There are all different ways you can become parents. Everyone's journey is different," says Union, fiercely protective of her family's unique dynamic. "Everyone's journey to surrogacy is different. There's all kind of different routes to that, whether the couple opts to share that with you, should be on them."

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" captioned Union alongside a picture of herself and her husband cradling their newborn daughter.

A long-time supporter of community-based activism, Wade is committed to sharing and spreading his passion for change with his sons Zaire and Zion.

Dwyane and Gabrielle made sure to bring the whole family abroad when celebrating the wedding of Wade's father and his new bride.

Nothing says "Christmas" like family time, matching pajamas and some festive decor.

Families who dress up for Halloween together, stay together.

Dressed in their Sunday best, Gabrielle and Dwyane celebrate Easter alongside their baby daughter Kaavia.

"Family Time," captioned Wade of this snap of herself, daughter Kaavia and stepson Zaire.

While Wade is undoubtedly a beast on the court, it's clear that Union cherishes his skills as a family man the most.

Clearly, Kaavia has Wade and Zaire wrapped around her tiny little finger.

2019 Miami Vice

If you're not having themed family photo shoots, you're not doing it big like the Union-Wade household.