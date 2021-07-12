Drake has had his share of public love interests throughout the years. The rapper has been previously (and infamously) linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Serena Williams, just to name a few. It's been quiet for a moment, but now it's being reported that the rapper is dating once-model and television personality Johanna Leia.

After being spotted together on a private date at Dodger Stadium, rumors began to swirl. While the lavish Dodger Stadium date is the viral moment that kicked off all the relationship speculation, it wasn't first time they were seen together. They were also spotted together at Leia's son, Amari Bailey's, basketball game-- who happens to play on the same team as Lebron James' son, Bronny James Jr. Over the weekend, the latest report says that Drake and Leia have actually been dating for months, although neither party has publicly confirmed it.

Johanna Leia and her son Amari Bailey were both featured cast members on Lifetime's Bringing Up Ballers. Besides starring in reality television, Leia was also once a model signed to the Ford and Wilhelmina modeling agency. Amari, for his part, is a high school basketball player who placed third on the ESPN 60 for the Class of 2022.

While it seems that the mother and son are both amply able to grab headlines, Johanna is taking the cake right now-- and thus, we've stalked her Instagram profile so you don't have to.

Johanna's latest post features a pic of her and her son Amari

The caption ironically reads, "Only place you’ll see me out…"

Her children feature prominently across her Instagram

She's clearly proud all of her son's hard work.

Putting those modeling skills to work

Swim ready

She's here for CLB

Champagne Papi follows Johanna on Instagram and 'liked' this photo of her repping his merch. Connecting dots.

Serving face

There's nothing else to say.

Throwback time

A young Johanna. Still serving face.

Johanna's mini-me

Johanna and her daughter make an adorable pair while stunting in matching fits-- and it's something they do frequently.

Shouting out her man, whoever he is

Do you think Drake is taking her on long walks to the bank?