Just a small part of Drake's big appeal is his ability to use social media as a way to both poignantly express and cleverly meme himself. The 35-year-old is an expert at having a good time, and sharing that with his 114M followers makes us feel that much more connected to him.

Of course, now the Canadian's online efforts are primarily geared toward the promotion of his Honestly, Nevermind album, which he dropped on Friday, June 17th. Before that, though, he appeared to be revealing more of his celebrity friendships to the world, posting pictures with everyone from Taylor Swift to Kanye West.

With so many photos to scroll through on his feed, we've selected some of the most memorable moments with his pals for you to recount, whether it's heading on a trip to the tropics to give back to those in need with his buddy from Kentucky, or posing for a photo with one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

Check out Drake's most entertaining Instagram moments with his friends below.

Whether they're making a music video together, or simply shutting down the strip club, Future and Drake know how to have a good time in style. Most recently, Drizzy delivered a behind-the-scenes photo dump from their "WAIT FOR U" visual.









We've also seen the Scorpion hitmaker develop a close working relationship with Kentucky native Jack Harlow, who the Toronto-born star joined for an entertaining trip to the Derby; at the same time, they got the filming for their "Churchill Downs" video out of the way, and even hit up Turks and Caicos together earlier this year.













A link-up between NBA star Tristan Thompson and Drake isn't exactly surprising seeing as they both hail from the 6ix, but now that we've received the "Falling Back" music video in which the father of three acts as his rapper friend's best man while he marries a slew of women, their frequent photos together are making more sense.









As a dedicated basketball fan, it's only natural that Drizzy would spend some time with LeBron James, and cheer on J. Cole during his stint with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.









And he nearly broke the internet when he posted up with "The Beatles," a.k.a. girl-group HAIM, as well as Taylor Swift.









Another Canadian (and frequent collaborator) who we've seen on Drake's feed this year is The Weeknd, who tapped his "Crew Love" co-star to swing by Las Vegas for his birthday party back in February.





And of course, there's the love he showed for Odell Beckham Jr. following the Super Bowl, penning, "I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn't rosey / How I'm supposed to smell em when everyone's been nosy / Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy."





Finally, who could forget the legendary reconnection of Kanye West and Drake after the two artists spent years feuding? Ahead of their Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert – which saw amazing sets from both performers – Drake teased a rekindling between them which eventually turned into the show of a lifetime.







