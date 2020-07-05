There has surely been a renewed interest in rising artist DaniLeigh, thanks to her possible romance with DaBaby. Danielle Leigh Curiel, for those unfamiliar, has been in the industry in various forms and fashions since she was a teen, however it was when she managed to connect with Prince that the real artistic movement began. She was reportedly working with the legendary singer up until the time of his death, and since then, she's signed a deal with a major label in Def Jam. While her discography is still rather light at this point-- she's released an EP and a studio album, The Plan in 2018, this simply means there is so much room for her career to blossom.

If she wants to be a force within the music industry, she's on the right track-- and having DaBaby by her side won't hurt, as we've seen in many a recent power couple, Cardi B and Offset both come to mind.

While fans speculate as to the full extent of Dani and Baby's relationship, we've curated a little Instagram Gallery dedicated to the beautiful Dominican singer.

