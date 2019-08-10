While the practice of celebrities sharing the spoils of their bottomless bank accounts on social media is far from a new phenomenon, Conor McGregor's penchant for separating the "haves from the have-nots" is in a category unto itself. As one of the top fighters in the dog-eat-dog UFC circuit, McGregor doesn't save his unflinching confidence for The Octagon - instead, his unflinching self-praise is seen in nearly every upload in his social media feed. As quick as McGregor is to build up the hours he spends in the gym and the steel-like mental fortitude he possesses, the Dublin-bred fighter is just as trigger-happy when it comes to shutting down his detractors. Cocky, brazen and more than self-assured, nothing is off-limits when it comes to McGregor dragging his opposition.

"[Trash-talking] gives me energy," says McGregor. "And it can get to them. So when I fought Mendes I would be saying into his ear, 'You're hitting like a bitch, you're hitting like a woman,' and then when I can feel he is lacking a bit of energy, I stand there and say 'You're tired already, one minute in, you're fcuked.' And if it's true, it hurts."

From Floyd Mayweather to 50 Cent, no one is safe from McGregor's public attacks and his unwavering desire to make himself seem untouchable. For the ultimate roundup of McGregor's most savage Instagram uploads, check out the gallery below.

Packing More Than A Punch

McGregor clearly wants to put the old rumor that his cocky attitude is little more than compensation for what's in his pants to bed. To prove this, he's more than comfortable uploading a picture showcasing his package while also referencing it in the image's caption. Eggplant, anyone?

Ouch

"Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah

What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch," writes McGregor, taking aim at his longtime foe, Mayweather.

Trolling The Troll

Knowing 50 Cent's penchant for social media drag sessions, few would be confident enough to tell the rapper publicly that he needs to wear a bra.

Boo

Here's McGregor's not-so-subtle reminder that he's not above behind-the-back blows.

Merry Christmas

McGregor's Christmas presents come in the form of several perfectly placed punches.

Caption This

McGregor isn't above sinking this low even when referencing a fight he lost.

Where's The Ref

There's winning a fight, and then there's humiliating your opponent. McGregor likes to do both.

Shin Bone To The Cheek Bone

A fair loss? Nah - instead, McGregor opts to blame the ref and the ruleset.

Break You

"I must break you," writes McGregor, assured by his own personal creed.

Don't Be Bitching

McGregor only has one thing to say to Paulie Malignaggi, - "Don't be a bitch, bitching."