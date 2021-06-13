The City Girls have been the unofficial queens of twerk music since their 2018 release "Act Up." Stars and fans alike have integrated the girls' signature "PERIODT" ad-lib into everyday conversation and captions across the web. The girl group’s most recent single "Twerkulator" was an instant hit, making the first solo Billboard debut for the pair.

As far as the individuals within the group, JT has been a frequent blog topic due to her new relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, while Yung Miami remains a less-sourced name, but an anchor for the duo's success.

JT first made headlines in 2019 for serving jail time for former credit card fraud charges, while Yung Miami kept spirits high during JT’s absence, serving as the face of the duo for a good two years. She often shared videos of JT with fans, while their following grew steadily.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Once JT was released from prison, the girls got to work quickly, dropping City On Lock in 2020. The album was a successful and impactful return for the two, featuring hits "Pussy Talk" and "Jobs." Since that time, they've released limited music, allowing City On Lock to flourish while focusing more on growing online and IRL.

Now, with the girls poised for their biggest year yet, and a fan base that is anxiously anticipating what new music will follow "Twerkulator," we highlight JT and Yung Miami in their lavish element in the IG Gallery below.

Bodysuit Babe

Yung Miami sports a breathtaking black bodysuit look.

Prep School

The City Girls take on plaid in different ways.

Birthday Blonde

JT poses in a casual look for her birthday, aboard a private jet, though.

Pool Party

The best friends pose poolside.

Mix and Match

Yung Miami and JT pop out in look-alike leopard one pieces.

Tropical Twins

The best friends both rock summery pieces from Versace.

Sexy Swim Launch

JT and Yung Miami pose for their swimwear line.

Pretty Mami

JT channels her boo's quirky style.

Blonde Bombshell

Yung Miami stuns in a silver dress as bright as her ice.

Top Chart Twins

It's time for the twerkulator.