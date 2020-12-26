It's the most wonderful time of the year, and despite the limitations brought by the pandemic, celebrities are at home spreading holiday cheer with Christmas decor. 2020 has been full of setbacks because of COVID-19, but the one thing it can't do is dampen the Christmas spirit. Here are some celebrities who showed off their homes on the 'Gram for the holidays, including Cardi B, Summer Walker, DaBaby, and more.



Scott Heins/Getty Images

The happy couple decked the halls with classy roses and five elegant Christmas trees!

Kylie Jenner

The Instagram queen shared her 18 foot tall Christmas tree with a classic red and green theme. Simple, but effective!

Summer Walker gives us her angelic Christmas tree with a side of baby bump!

H.E.R

Nothing says Christmas like hot chocolate by the tree!

Kash Doll

Are we staring at the pretty Christmas tree or the abundance of Louis Vuitton bags?

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star gives us a little piece of her Christmas village!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Saint Baby gives the ultimate North Pole vibe with the classic red theme!

Rico Nasty

Upside down Christmas trees? Rico is still the trendsetter!

Erica Mena

Naughty Santa still likes to decorate too!

Kimbella and Juelz Santana

The beautiful family wished everyone a happy holiday with Santa and three beautiful matching trees.