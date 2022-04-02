When the conversation of iconic sisters comes up, there’s a pair that you can’t leave out anymore– Cardi B and Hennessy. Cardi B is one of the hottest rappers in the industry and Hennessy has followed suit as a popular social media influencer in her own right. Born in the Bronx, these two have similar outspoken and fun-loving personalities and share a ton of laughs when they’re with each other.

Known for their loud outbursts and fiery personality, they have a sisterly bond like no other, one that’s been clearly documented on Love & Hip-Hop and beyond. They often twin on social media together, get lit together, and even fight at reunion specials together. No sister is left behind.

Cardi, Hennessy and Offset attend Rihanna's Diamond Ball - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here are some of the cutest sisterly moments they’ve shared on Instagram throughout the years, including a throwback photo or two.

Twinning is always the best and it’s this exact moment that first inspired the IG Gallery. In one of their recent photoshoots together, the two are dressed in matching Chanel leggings with throwback updos. Both sisters shared pics from this look on their respective IGs, and went viral in the process.





Everyone loves a good TikTok. The sisters flaunt their tiny tummies while belly dancing to a popular sound on the app.





Cardi’s birthday theme was dancehall, a popular form of Jamaican music, and her and her sisters' outfits did not disappoint. Matching in gold and black, the two showed off their costumes before walking out of the frame.





Sisters that grind together shine together. The two looked fabulous at the Diamond Ball.





If you see Cardi, just know Hennessy is not far behind. She’s somewhere rooting her sister on always.





It’s good when the in-laws get along. The three share their memories together.





If matching energy were people, it would be Cardi and Hennessy.





Sitting pretty in the front row is these sisters’ specialty.





Who doesn’t love a throwback pic? They’ve been matching since their youth apparently, with their cute overalls, hands-on-hip poses, and facial expressions that haven’t changed one bit.





The two are always in front of the cameras looking as stylish as ever.





Rocking all white, the two Bronx sisters killed the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony with classy style.





From the bottom to the top real quick. The two have always been stuck like glue.





No one turns up like Henny and Cardi. Since day one, they’re been known to be the life of the party.





Birthday celebrations are the best when family is there with you. Henny is always there for Cardi’s birthday.





These sisters always slay their red carpet looks side by side.





Twinning for Versace in one of their latest photoshoots together.

Which moment do you think was the cutest from the two sisters?