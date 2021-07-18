Bianca Miquela Landrau has come a long way from her start on Oxygen’s Sisterhood of Hip Hop. The Boston native navigated a rocky road after scrapping her whole debut project and then being prevented from releasing more music by her label. BIA went independent and in a turn of fate, blew up overnight for her feature on the Rihanna-approved “Best On Earth” by Russ. Shortly after, she found a home at Epic Records and pushed out a gem of an album, For Certain, completely redirecting her career.

The viral success of the glamorous hit single “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” placed BIA in the race for song of the summer. TikTok grabbed a hold of the track, resulting in over 250K videos with the song in the background uploaded to the platform. From there, the song spread to radio, engraining the catchy chorus into all of our minds. The success of the song was only made sweeter by the recent remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

Name-dropping the hottest fashion brands is a staple of rap itself, but BIA truly lives in the fashion world. Aside from her music, BIA was the face for Diddy’s Sean John collab with Missguided and also modeled for Pharrell's collaboration with G-Star Raw. The rapper really lives up to all her lyrics about Fendi and Bottega with the bold style she showcases on her ‘Gram.

Check out the best of her recent looks below to get more familiar with the rising artist.

Orange Dream

BIA poses in silk tops by Chanel and Hermes.

Coldest Collab

BIA and Nicki flick up for the cover photo shoot for the remix, donning similar aesthetics.

Her Favorite Colour?

Orange makes a frequent appearance on BIA's feed. And this is a look.

In My Bag

What would any female rapper today be without her Birkin?

A Pandemic Look

BIA brings the heat.

Summertime Fine

BIA pairs a dress matching the unreal background with Bottega shoes.

Lowkey A Look

Even for a casual fit, she stays dripped out in Chanel.

Look Back At It

The star poses in a Louis Vuitton matching set.

Always Curating a Colourful Vibe

Her signature hair colour.