Now that she's no longer making headlines for feuding with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, Planet Her hitmaker Doja Cat has been drawing plenty of attention to her social media feeds for another reason – her eyebrows, or rather, lack thereof.

The 26-year-old isn't the first artist to shave her brows in recent years, but it's what she's been doing with the now-empty space on her forehead that has her 24.4M Instagram followers so intrigued.

Doja Cat performs in 2021 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

Putting her creative skills to use, and proving that she's far more than just a recording artist, Doja has been using liquid eyeliner and other beauty products to draw beautiful (sometimes comical) designs above her eyes, inspiring many to follow suit and try some creations of their own.

The "Boom" songstress has never shied away from letting her personality shine through on IG, and her latest selfies only further remind the world who she is behind the scenes of her pop-rap star life.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite bold brow looks from Doja Cat's feed.

July of 2022 was when we saw the California native begin to get really outside of the box with her looks, experimenting with unique eyeliner and eyeshadow combinations while sporting thinner-than-usual light brown eyebrows on her forehead.









By early August, Doja shocked her fans by shaving both the hair on her head and face. Shortly after this is when she began getting creative with her eyebrows in the same way she has been with eyeliner, doodling things like daises, colourful shapes, and smiley faces on her forehead, much to the world's amusement.













While some continue to proudly support the "Kiss Me More" artist, others expressed serious concern over Amala Ratna Dlamini's decision to change her look so drastically. She promptly clapped back at the haters and has since gone on to experiment with gaps in her brows, drawn on apples, and even coordinating her nails to her face makeup.













Above all else, though, one of Doja's favourites appears to be the tiny hearts drawn on between ultra-thin eyebrows.













And it seems the Grammy-nominated performer even has plans to bring her hairless new look into the fall, as she's been sharing several selfies embracing her makeup-free face.









Which of Doja Cat's fun eyebrow experiments is your favourite? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.