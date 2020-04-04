The culture is about to be blessed this weekend with Instagram Live Battles of epic proportions. After going head-to-head themselves and kicking off this trend, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been corralling their fellow artists into facing off on IG Live. The rules are pretty much the same for all battles: 20 tracks each that are played for one and a half to two minutes at a time. Music lovers are ready to watch T-Pain and Lil Jon square off tomorrow (April 4) while Sunday is set to have industry legends Babyface and Teddy Riley join in on the fun. However, Instagram users found that the social media platform had disabled one of its favorite features on Friday (April 3) and they weren't happy.



Carl Court / Staff / Getty Images

News began to circulate online that the Live split-screens are no longer working. Celebrities even chimed in to note that they weren't able to connect on Live anymore. For hours, people speculated on whether or not the feature would return, but after nearly going viral, Instagram corrected whatever mistake was made.

We'll all be back to hear Boosie Badazz and Tory Lane's twerking competitions in no time. Mark your calendars for this weekend's Battle events and read through a few disgruntled IG users tweets below.