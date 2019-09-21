Instagram announced a new decision today to restrict posts that promote cosmetic surgery, as well as diet products, to users under the age of 18. Social media is continuing to grow every day and the company understands that regulation needs to keep up.

According to Complex, Instagram public policy manager Emma Collins has said of the deal, "We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media.”

Actress and advocate, Jameela Jamil, is a big fan of the news and took to the platform to write, "After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning... we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us. And this is just the beginning of our efforts. As of now, if you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet/detox products, and for all other ages; all fad products that have bogus, unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report," she said. "I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online."

You can check out the update for yourself. Head over to Instagram and see if the application will let you view these types of posts without an age restriction.