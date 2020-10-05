Inspectah Deck Spit Bars On RZA-Produced "Movas & Shakers"

The Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most respected crews in the entirety of music, and yet many still sleep on the individual output of each member. True, projects like Method Man's Tical, Ghosface Killah's Supreme Clientele, and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... have earned acclaim as classics, and rightfully so. But then you have underrated albums like Inspectah Deck's 1999 debut Uncontrolled Substance, which officially celebrates its twenty-first anniversary on this very day.

On the surface, Deck opted to shift away from the Clan dynamic for his first solo album, though not entirely -- the RZA still slid through to lace the album's second track "Movas & Shakers." Immediately striking a nostalgic tone, RZA's horn-driven instrumental provides Deck with the perfect backdrop to flex his dexterous flow. "Rebellious I, felonous city slicker, real ni*ga hit ya district with the impact of a twista," he spits, in his opening bars. "Now clear the zone, rhyme down the phone lines and toss motor homes / my poems were found next to dinosaur bones."

Be sure to check out some tunes from Inspectah Deck's debut album, and show some love to one of the more underappreciated solo drops to emerge from the Clan camp in the nineties. Does anybody have any fond memories around this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My poems were found next to dinosaur bones

Perform by the elders before the king's throne

This style has no origin or birth date

And scientists research can not calculate

The great mind skatin' through space and time

Vibratin' thru the bass lines that stun mankind