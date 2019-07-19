Inspectah Deck Returns With "Chamber No. 9" Ft. Cappadonna & More

It's a huge year for Wu-Tang Clan and their fans. 2019 marks 25-years since the release of their groundbreaking debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). While the group has commemorated the milestone with Mass Appeal's Mics & Men as well as Hulu's forthcoming show, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. However, that hasn't prevented members from the group from releasing new solo music. Ghostface Killah recently announced a new album but today, Inspectah Deck's blessed us with his latest project.

Inspectah Deck dropped off his latest project, Chamber No. 9 earlier today. The project consists of 13 tracks with appearances from Cappadonna, Hellfire, Streetlife, and Mz. Geminii. Chamber No. 9 serves as his first studio album since 2010's Manifesto. While it doesn't have any appearances from any other member in Wu-Tang aside from Cappadonna, it's still a solid project.