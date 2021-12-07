Ever since a fateful Detroit Pistons fan thought it would be wise to start a fight with multiple Indiana Pacers players (including, but not limited to Stephen Jackson, Ron Artest and Jermaine O'Neal) by throwing a drink on them after a hard foul in 2004, igniting the melee famously known as "The Malice at the Palace," sports fans have been waiting for the next physical altercation between players and spectators.

There have been verbal altercations, of course. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James know all too well about dealing with rowdy, line-crossing hecklers and back in 2018, a New England Patriots fan threw a beer in the face of Kansas City Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill after the speedster scored a long touchdown. Kyrie Irving was also the subject of a thrown beverage earlier this year, when a Boston Celtics fan chucked a Dasani water bottle his way following a Nets' playoff victory.

But fans throwing bottles, or spilling drinks on players are one thing. Players fighting back is another.

Last Sunday, following the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL's Eastern Final, things got ugly.

In an insane video captured by a fan in the stands, Toronto DB Chris Edwards jumped into the stands to confront a Hamilton fan who allegedly spit beer on him during the game. As Edwards searches for the alleged beer spitter, the fan shoves helmet-and-shoulder-pad-clad Edwards, prompting the University of Idaho product to throw a punch.

Fortunately for both parties, the punch did not connect, and both Toronto WR Dejon Brissett and stadium security intervened before the situation could get any uglier.

Bleacher Report reports that the CFL and Toronto Police are investigating the matter, but no further information has provided yet.

