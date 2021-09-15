Injury Reserve's "Footwork in a Forest Fire" Captures The Chaos Of 2020

If you've been longing for Hip-Hop that prompts a visceral reaction within you, Injury Reserve's second studio album By the Time I Get to Phoenix is exactly what you need to listen to. Injury Reserve has always inhabited an alternative space on the outskirts of rap, but their record is an even more experimental offering from the former trio.

Following the passing of Jordan "Stepa J." Groggs, however, the creation of By the Time I Get to Phoenix was put on hold, and now, over a year later, the album has finally been released. The ambitious album delivers on Stepa J. Groggs' desire for Injury Reserve to keep making "weird shit," but sadly, the late rapper's voice isn't featured on many of the project's 11 tracks.



Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images

On "Footwork in a Forest Fire," however, Stepa J. stole the show. With a performance that truly encapsulates the COVID-19-related paranoia and police brutality-induced distress of 2020, Stepa J.'s verse perfectly meshes with Parker Corey's frantic production, and it serves as yet another reminder that the fallen artist will be sorely missed.

Give Injury Reserve's "Footwork in a Forest Fire" a listen below, and be sure to check out the rest of By the Time I Get to Phoenix here.

Quotable Lyrics

Panic in the skies

Panic in the sky

Worse down below

There's nowhere to go

You better run and hide

Take your ass inside

If you don't go breathe the air

You might stay alive