Injury Reserve Unleash Their Disorienting New Single "Superman That"

In a little over a week, Injury Reserve will be dropping By The Time I Get to Phoenix, its second studio album and first full-length since the passing of Jordan "Stepa J." Groggs. Last month, the alternative Hip-Hop group resurfaced for the first time in well over a year to announce the new album and give listener's a glimpse of their new sound with the single "Knees."

Now, a week ahead of the album's release, Injury Reserve is back with a second single, a chaotic and disorienting song titled "Superman That." Following some Death Grips-level distortion, Ritchie with a T sings about a hopeless situation and repeats, "Ain't no savin' me, ain't no savin' me, or you."

Like "Knees," "Superman That" feels far more abstract than the group's earlier output, which likely aligns with the previously teased "improvisatory" style. Listen to the brief, yet memorable new single from Injury Reserve and let us know if you're a fan of the group's newfound direction in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I could feel it in my bones, man, it's true, what they on?

Are you sure that you grown? Are you built like you strong?

You can keep what you said, just tell me, please

Now you reap what you sow

You could treat your words with knowledge

But that's just how that shit go