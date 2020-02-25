mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Injury Reserve Returns With "Hoodwinked"

Aron A.
February 25, 2020 15:33
Hoodwinked
Injury Reserve

Injury Reserve is back in full effect.


Over the past five or six years, Injury Reserve has made major strides in the rap game with 2019 resulting in the release of their self-titled debut album. Their left-field approach to rap has earned them praise from their peers and contemporaries. Today, they unleashed a brand new single titled, "Hoodwinked." Over a bouncy, off-kilter instrumental, the energy between the three artists jump out on wax. Although the appeal is polarizing, they are undoubtedly pushing boundaries and experimenting outside of whatever comfort zone they have.

Injury Reserve, the group's debut album, was well-received upon its release. Freddie Gibbs, DRAM, JPEGMAFIA, who also opened up for the gorup on their first headlining tour, were among the artists who made appearances on the album's tracklist.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I just do a ding-dong like a hostess
So the fly on your wall 'bout to post it
Listen, get down on the floor, yeah
Start, drop, flop, and roll, yeah
Two for one complex, that's a bonus
And they almost turn to water like a lotus

