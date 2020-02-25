Injury Reserve Returns With "Hoodwinked"

Over the past five or six years, Injury Reserve has made major strides in the rap game with 2019 resulting in the release of their self-titled debut album. Their left-field approach to rap has earned them praise from their peers and contemporaries. Today, they unleashed a brand new single titled, "Hoodwinked." Over a bouncy, off-kilter instrumental, the energy between the three artists jump out on wax. Although the appeal is polarizing, they are undoubtedly pushing boundaries and experimenting outside of whatever comfort zone they have.

Injury Reserve, the group's debut album, was well-received upon its release. Freddie Gibbs, DRAM, JPEGMAFIA, who also opened up for the gorup on their first headlining tour, were among the artists who made appearances on the album's tracklist.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just do a ding-dong like a hostess

So the fly on your wall 'bout to post it

Listen, get down on the floor, yeah

Start, drop, flop, and roll, yeah

Two for one complex, that's a bonus

And they almost turn to water like a lotus