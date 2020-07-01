Injury Reserve has confirmed that Jordan Groggs, also known as Stepa J. Groggs, has died at the age of 32.

The hip-hop trio penned a farewell message to the rapper on social media.

"REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020)," wrote the group.

As of the time of this publication, no cause of death has been revealed.

Injury Reserve also shared a GoFundMe page to support Groggs' family, which has already surpassed its goal. They added: "Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of. Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari."

According to Complex, Groggs began working with Nathaniel Ritchie (Ritchie With a T) in around 2012 before forming Injury Reserve. They later added producer Parker Corey to the equation.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Groggs had released several projects as part of Injury Reserve, including a successful self-titled album last year. The future of Injury Reserve is currently unknown but it is possible that the group continues releasing music as a duo.

Send your love and light to his family. Rest in peace, Jordan Groggs.

[via]