India's Divine Releases "Kohinoor" After Signing To Nas

September 16, 2019 14:55
India's up next and Divine is opening up the door.


As hip-hop continues to dominate the globe, there's been a breakout of international scenes making waves in North America. From South America to East Asia, the global hip-hop scene has been making waves but South Asia hasn't gotten its dues yet. That's partially why Nas took Mass Appeal over to Mumbai to launch an Indian division. With Divine as his first signee, they've officially released his first single following the announcement.

With elements of traditional Indian sounds mixed with East Coast boom-bap drums, Divine is back with his debut single off Mass Appeal India. "Kohinoor" also marks the first single off of his highly anticipated album which is due out soon. Divine gives the world a glimpse of the slums of India and the hardships many have to go through on a day to day basis due to poverty and other societal factors. But he still provides a glimmer of hope to those who haven't made it out.

Peep the song below. 

