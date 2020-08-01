A student at Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana tested positive for COVID-19, after attending the first day of school, earlier this week. School officials say the Hancock County Health Department informed them of the positive test.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

The student was only on the campus for the first half of the day. The school is responding by enacting its “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol.” They will notify all students and faculty who came in contact with the student. That group will then have to quarantine for 14 days.

"We understand that this information will cause concern for some of you," Olin said in a statement to Fox59. "It was very evident today that nearly all of our families and students were prepared to properly follow the safety protocols we have established. We thank you for your continued cooperation with our request for daily self-screening. Adhering to these protocols is essential for maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff ... Our job becomes exponentially more difficult when students come to school without meeting the expectations of the self-screening tool we’ve asked families to complete each day. This is a bump in the road in our reentry process we were not counting on, but we have protocols in place for positive cases. We have initiated them."

Schools began reopening this year, despite public pressure to keep them closed to combat the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been highly supportive of schools bringing back students for the upcoming semester.

