Shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve, Anderson, Indiana rapper Lil Devin was murdered. Born Devin Swain, the 24-year-old rapper was locally known for songs such as "Long As I'm Free/First Day Out," "Hate To See Me Up," and "4:22 AM Freestyle," but sadly, his life and career was cut short when he was shot and killed during a home invasion of the holiday weekend.

According to HipHopDX, Lil Devin was celebrating New Year's Eve at home with his family when a group of masked men broke into the house and went straight for the rising artist. When police arrived on the scene, he had sustained injuries to his chest, but he ended up passing away after making it to the nearby hospital.

In his final Instagram post, which was created hours before his death, Lil Devin wrote, "Everybody who fuck up be tryna find they waaayyy back to me, I was real actually [10 emoji] Wishing Everybody A Successful 2022."





"It was traumatic — very traumatic [and] something that I wouldn’t want anyone to ever go through," Lil Devin's brother, Donald Cox, said during an interview with FOX59. "I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’s family. It’s definitely hard, we never really expected something like this to come about to such a phenomenal person. He was just one of those people that believed in me before I even believed in myself."

According to the other locals interviewed in FOX59's news segment, Lil Devin had a strong presence in his community, and he regularly encouraged his young fans to obey their parents and finish school without getting into trouble. It is also reported that authorities believe that the shooting was a targeted attack, and although they have not yet identified any suspects, police are currently searching for witnesses that could result in leads.

RIP Lil Devin. Stay tuned for details.

