Rapper-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed on Sunday near his home in India at the age of 28. In gory videos and photos shared on social media, Wala's body could be seen in the driver's seat of a black SUV.

Punjab’s chief of police VK Bhawra reports that 30 rounds were fired by the gunmen who attacked Wala's vehicle. Wala was struck by eight of the rounds.

Another passenger in the car has also died of injuries sustained during the attack.





Wala had recently run for office in Indian state elections in February, finishing second in the voting with 36,000 votes.

“Today, a young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in a state-sponsored murder. The AAP government is totally responsible for this,” a spokesperson for India’s ruling BJP party said in response to the killing, according to Rolling Stone.

Just one day earlier, the state government had decided to reduce police protection for a number of famous individuals.

Many artists shared tributes to the late rapper in response to his passing. Nav shared a conversation the two had over WhatsApp about a potential collaboration, while Drake shared a photo of him with the caption “RIP MOOSE.”

Wala's most recent project, No Name, was released last month.





