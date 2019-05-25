India.Arie & David Banner Display Their "Steady Love" In Music Video

The love song comes from her recently released record "Worthy."

Neo-soul singer India.Arie is back with another tender, harmonizing love song from her album Worthy. She released the record earlier this year, the day after Valentine's Day, and now she's delivering a visual to her single "Steady Love." The R&B singer offers up a music video that shows the potential stages of a relationship as a couple cook together, spend time with one another, struggle with trying to get pregnant, fight and break up only to make up, and finally, getting engaged.

Playing the romantic role of India.Arie's leading man is none other "Get Like Me" rapper and producer David Banner. The artists play the parts of two people in love as India.Arie sings about all the reasons why she adores her man. Earlier this year she caught up with Billboard to talk about the differences between the singer she was years ago versus the artist she is now. "The India of 'I Am Not My Hair' was searching for how to be empowered and free," she said. "She knew she had it inside of her but a lot of things were blocking it. The India of today has achieved freedom and empowerment; maybe earned is the right word. I also earned the respect of myself. I like who I am, even in the hard times, and it’s coming across in my music."