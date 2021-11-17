mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

India Shawn Shares New EP "Before We Go" Featuring 6LACK, Anderson .Paak, & More

Alex Zidel
November 17, 2021 12:27
India Shawn releases her new project "Before We Go" featuring 6LACK, Anderson .Paak, and more.


India Shawn is well-established in the music industry, coming through with soulful records for the last decade. Following a brief period of inactivity, the Los Angeles-based singer has returned with her new project BEFORE WE GO, which includes seven new records that are perfect for R&B lovers.

The new EP includes previous collaborations with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, 6LACK, and Anderson .Paak. She also added the stunning "DON'T PLAY WITH MY HEART" to the tracklist. It opens with "CALI LOVE," a song about how difficult it has been for India to find lasting romantic love in Los Angeles. 


India Shawn is presently on tour with Mayer Hawthorne, supporting him on the Rare Changes Tour, which stops in Chicago tomorrow night.

Listen to BEFORE WE GO below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. CALI LOVE
2. DON'T PLAY WITH MY HEART
3. TOO SWEET (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
4. NOT TOO DEEP (feat. 6LACK)
5. SUPERFINE
6. MOVIN' ON (feat. Anderson .Paak)
7. TO CHANGE MY MIND

