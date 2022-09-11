It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off.

Late on Saturday (September 10), the social media influencer wrote "I'm a free agent," causing some followers to raise their eyebrows and question the status of her relationship with the 7220 rapper.

India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 2021 BET Awards -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"[What do you mean]? Are [you] single? Is that what it means?" one user wrote, while others speculated it could just mean that she's finally got a free moment away from her kids. "India talking about the kids in bed sleep and she enjoying the rest of her Saturday night," another person suggested.

Upon further investigation, though, some internet sleuths realized that Royale no longer follows her fiancé on Instagram, only a fan page called @durkxindia dedicated to sharing content about the pair.

Interestingly enough, Durk still follows the 27-year-old on his account, though they haven't made headlines together since May of this year when they took a tropical baecation.

On Royale's birthday, the Chicago native didn't hesitate to spoil her with an $111K shopping spree (and catch the whole thing on camera), but before that, she spoiled him just as much with an iced-out eternity band.

The internet starlet didn't directly address any of the rumours about a breakup, though she did go on to tweet more last night, mostly talking about her disdain for Starbucks – primarily the caramel frappé.

Do you think that Lil Durk and India Royale are still together? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.