Her smooth vocals, carefree style, talents on the guitar, and messages of love and self-acceptance helped catapult India Arie into superstardom, but the singer hasn't been as prevalent in mainstream circles in recent years. Her hits like "I Am Not My Hair," "Video," "Brown Skin," and "Ready For Love" are R&B classics that remain on radio playlists worldwide, but recently, India decided to openly lament about the industry and her experiences in popular music.

It is unclear what exactly triggered the rant, but India suggested that she was looking at old photos before being incited by the memories.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"Seeing old pictures reminds me of how TRASH the music industry is. SHEER and utter Trash," she wrote. "The music industry is racist. sexist. deceitful. It steals from artists. Trash."

She added, "I'll never heal from all of it. Because some of it shaped my life in ways I can't get back. BUT! I LOOOOOOVE who I am. So, I imagine the journey was all meant to be. But those old pictures. The industry made me feel like I WASN'T beautiful. I can tell you some STORIES HONEY! But in truth ~ I was just way ahead if my time."

India's hit single "I Am Not My Hair" centered around her being more than just her looks or physical attributes, and it resonated so deeply with fans and became an anthem of sorts. She hasn't been the only person to call out the music industry in recent months, as Insecure icon Issa Rae also recently stated that it was predatory for creatives.

"And to everyone who in the industry who hurt used SUED Played Stole from betrayed ME. THANK YOU," India said after sharing that she loves who she is and has accepted the path she was meant to take. Swipe below to read through all of India Arie's posts below.