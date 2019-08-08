The promotions company behind the Millennium Tour is still reeling from the success because they're back with another throwback R&B concert series. They have yet to announce the official dates, but G-Squared Events has revealed that their upcoming "#TBTour" will feature Immature, Ray J, Day 26, J. Holiday, and B5. Aside from all of the artists reposting the same photo and caption, not much information has been made available about the upcoming concerts. The responses thus far from fans has been a mixed bag, but many are looking forward to this group hitting the road to deliver some of their fan-favorite '90s and 2000s R&B jams.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the Millennium Tour raked in over $5 million within three cities in April alone, so reprising the show with another group of artists only made sense to the promoters. There were adoring fans who helped sell out arenas to see B2K, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Mario, Chingy, and Bobby V, but only time will tell whether or not the response will be just as enthusiastic for the new R&B crew. If so, you never know, Drake may add them to OVO Fest 2020's list of performers. Will you be copping tickets to the TBTour?